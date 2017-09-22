Parade applications for Stroll on State due in a month

With it being 90 degrees out lately, it might be hard to think about hot cocoa and the holidays. But it's definitely time to start preparing for Stroll on State if you want to be in the parade.

Downtown Rockford turns into an enchanted wonderland the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the event.



This is the fifth anniversary of Stroll on State. And this year, they're gonna do a few things different, including the merry and bright holiday parade.



It's will start much earlier, at 3:00 in the afternoon.



If you or your business would like to include a holiday float in the parade, applications are due by Oct. 20.



You can find a link to one on here.