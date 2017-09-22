Proposed budget cuts leave Public Safety Sector on the chopping block

The Winnebago County budget is still up in the air after another long meeting. This raises some concerns for those with their jobs on the chopping block.

"We knew they had to do something, and we knew something was coming but we didn't know it was going to be as drastic as cuts" said Winnebago County Sheriff Reserve Officer, David Stanley.

David Stanley has been working as a reserve officer for the Winnebago county sheriff's department for 17 years. However, he says he isn't the only one affected by this.

"It's belt tightening with not just with Winnebago county, but each individual that was working and let go" said Stanley.

Winnebago County Chairman, Frank Haney, says these conversations regarding budget cuts are not easy ones to have.

"Obviously its a tough conversation, obviously this is not the position we want to be in and obviously when you look at cutting law enforcement its because you've looked in previous years at cutting everything else" said Haney.

This proposed budget cut of $4.3 million could lead to over 100 positions being cut in the public safety sector.

"I think its like a ripple effect. The county board throws the pebble in, it ripples down to us, and its going to ripple into the community next. There community isn't going to get the safety or emergency protection that they need" said Stanley.

Public safety sector employees say, they have been served their layoff papers as precautionary measures for the upcoming budget decision.

As for David Stanley, he's already started looking for another job just in case.



