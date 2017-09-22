Winnebago County POI, long-time radio host DeCoster loses job due to budget cuts

Layoffs continue at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office as the department faces major budget cuts.

Public Information Officer Ken DeCoster tells 13 News that he was informed Friday that his position is being eliminated due to county budget cuts. DeCoster also helped run the county Crime Stoppers program.

He has been at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office since January 2015.

DeCoster is a long-time media personality in Rockford who spent several decades working in talk radio in the city.

He tells 13 News that he does not know what his next step will be just yet, but he is optimistic about his future.

DeCoster's last day at the sheriff's office is October 6.

Winnebago County is facing a multi-million dollar budget deficit. The proposed budget would cut $4.3 million from the sheriff's office for FY2018.