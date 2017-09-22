Dixon students help spread kindness around town - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Dixon students help spread kindness around town

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Students from St. Mary's spread kindness around Dixon Students from St. Mary's spread kindness around Dixon
Students from St. Mary's spread kindness around Dixon Students from St. Mary's spread kindness around Dixon
Students from St. Mary's spread kindness around Dixon Students from St. Mary's spread kindness around Dixon
DIXON (WREX) -

It has been a tough week for the residents of Dixon.

On Monday, 5-year-old Christopher Michaels was shot and killed by his father, 33-year-old Robert Michaels. 

The killing shocked and saddened the community of Dixon.

That is why this year's Walk, Pray, Love-a-Thon at St. Mary's Catholic School held an extra special meaning. 

While Christopher attended kindergarten at a different school, St. Mary's felt it was important to go out and have the kids wish everyone a good day, hand out inspirational bracelets and spread kindness to people all over the city. 

Friday was the second year for the Walk, Pray, Love-a-Thon for St. Mary's.

Organizers say they hope that the children will learn that small acts of kindness can have a sizable impact on people in their everyday lives.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.