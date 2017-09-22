Dixon students help spread kindness around town

It has been a tough week for the residents of Dixon.

On Monday, 5-year-old Christopher Michaels was shot and killed by his father, 33-year-old Robert Michaels.

The killing shocked and saddened the community of Dixon.

That is why this year's Walk, Pray, Love-a-Thon at St. Mary's Catholic School held an extra special meaning.

While Christopher attended kindergarten at a different school, St. Mary's felt it was important to go out and have the kids wish everyone a good day, hand out inspirational bracelets and spread kindness to people all over the city.

Friday was the second year for the Walk, Pray, Love-a-Thon for St. Mary's.

Organizers say they hope that the children will learn that small acts of kindness can have a sizable impact on people in their everyday lives.