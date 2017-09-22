911 calls from central Illinois school shooting released - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

911 calls from central Illinois school shooting released

Posted:
Students evacuate Mattoon High School (Credit: WAND-TV) Students evacuate Mattoon High School (Credit: WAND-TV)
MATTOON (WREX) -

Authorities in central Illinois have released 911 calls from Wednesday's shooting at a high school in Mattoon. 

In the 911 calls, students and teachers describe a person with a gun coming into the school and the chaos that followed. 

One student who was shot and is in the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, a freshman, has been arrested.

Officials say a teacher grabbed the suspect's arm as he shot at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student in the upper chest

A judge has ordered mental evaluations for the freshman suspect.

High school teacher credited with stopping school shooting in Mattoon

Shooting reported at downstate high school

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.