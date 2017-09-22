911 calls from central Illinois school shooting released

Students evacuate Mattoon High School (Credit: WAND-TV)
MATTOON (WREX) -
Authorities in central Illinois have released 911 calls from Wednesday's shooting at a high school in Mattoon.
In the 911 calls, students and teachers describe a person with a gun coming into the school and the chaos that followed.
One student who was shot and is in the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, a freshman, has been arrested.
Officials say a teacher grabbed the suspect's arm as he shot at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student in the upper chest
A judge has ordered mental evaluations for the freshman suspect.
