911 calls from central Illinois school shooting released

Authorities in central Illinois have released 911 calls from Wednesday's shooting at a high school in Mattoon.

In the 911 calls, students and teachers describe a person with a gun coming into the school and the chaos that followed.

One student who was shot and is in the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, a freshman, has been arrested.

Officials say a teacher grabbed the suspect's arm as he shot at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student in the upper chest

A judge has ordered mental evaluations for the freshman suspect.

