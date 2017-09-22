Rockford Police: Suspects break into home, throw man down stairs

Rockford Police say a man sitting on his porch Thursday afternoon was attacked by a group of men during a home invasion.

Police say officers were called out to a home in the 3400 block of Elm Street just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers spoke with the victim who told them he was sitting on his enclosed front porch when three men came up to him, kicked in his door and attacked him.

The victim ran into his home but the suspects followed him in and continued to attack him. Police say they then pushed the victim down a flight of stairs inside his home before running away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.