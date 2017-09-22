Jury aquits two Hells Angels

A jury acquits two Hells Angels members in connection to an alleged attack on a former member.

That's according to our media partners at the Rockford Register Star.

The paper reports Tomasz Lech and Jose Vielma were found not guilty of battery and robbery.

They and the three other men accused in the 2013 alleged attack were also acquitted by a judge on five of 14 counts they face.

Former Rockford Hells Angel president Josh Johnson said the five Chicago members brutally attacked him and kidnapped his daughter.

The Register star reports the bench trial on the remaining charges will wrap up next week.