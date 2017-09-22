Minor injuries reported following crash Friday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Minor injuries reported following crash Friday morning

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Vehicle being towed following a multi-car crash Friday morning
CALEDONIA (WREX) -

Police were on the scene of a multi-car crash near the border of Boone and Winnebago counties Friday morning. 

Authorities say the three car crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Belvidere Road and Route 173 just west of Caledonia. 

Police say one of the drivers failed to stop at the red light at the intersection, which caused the crash.

A total of four people suffered minor injuries. 

The intersection was cleared by 8:30 a.m. Friday. 

