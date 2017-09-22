Chamber of Commerce holds business expo in Rockford

Small business owners got together on Thursday at the Rockford Chamber of Commerce's business expo.

The expo allows small business owners to come together and present ideas for collaboration and bettering their businesses.

The expo was held at UW Sports Health Factory.

"Any number of businesses, healthcare, tech, staffing agencies, retail, food, anything you can think of really. Great businesses from Rockford are here today," said former Chamber President Einar Forsman.

The expo was open to the public and all of the booths and exhibits were filled with local businesses from the Rockford area.

