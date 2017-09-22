Rotary Club adds 60th peace pole to Rockford

The Rockford Rotary Club makes it's continued push towards a peaceful city.

The club added the 60th peace pole to the Rockford area on Thursday. The pole was dedicated with the help of Rockford Police Chief Dan O'shea and Alderman Linda McNeely.

"I think that when people come by it they will look at it and read it and try to understand the various languages that are on the pole. Certainly anything regarding peace we want to accept and celebrate," said McNeely.

The pole is now one of over 200-thousand poles spread across 180 countries in the world.

