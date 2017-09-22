Victim robbed by four masked men in Rockford

Rockford Police say someone was robbed by four male's who were all wearing Halloween masks.

Police say it happened at the 1600 block of Fulton Avenue just before 10 o'clock Thursday night.

The victim was walking down the street when the 4 suspects approached them, one with a gun.

The suspect with a gun hit the victim with the gun. The suspects then took the victim's cell phone and money before running away.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.