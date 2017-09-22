Winnebago County Board fails to reach an agreement on amendments to budget proposal

After nearly two hours of debate, Winnebago County board members can't come to an agreement on changes to the proposed budget.

Board members had the chance to give the go ahead to two amendments. One from Gary Jury sought to eliminate the new growth tax. This would tax new growth in the county to the tune of $173,000. That amendment was ultimately voted down by the board.

A second motion from Burt Gerl would've decreased the size of the proposed cuts. He asked the Sheriff's Office cuts be dropped from $4.3 million to $2.5 million. He also wanted to see the rest of the $1.5 million in public safety cuts to be sliced in half. To make up for that, Gerl proposed the remaining money come out of reserves. In the end board members decided they weren't comfortable with dipping into reserve funds once again.

"The time has come to say no deficit spending," said Gary Jury. "I cannot support any reserve funds being use. We're at the point of no return."

"I think I want to live with public safety," said Gerl. "A credit rating we can work on that in the future. But to bring back victims is impossible,people who have been killed is impossible. We can work on credit ratings we can work on restoring our reserve levels, but we can't replace lives or the fear people have right now. "

But many who work in the public safety sector, like Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominick Barcellona, say they still don't feel board members truly grasp all the facts before making these cuts.

"They're saying 'it's Rockford's problem, Loves Park's problem', yes they have their own police force. What they didn't say is there's 60,000 people in unincorporated Winnebago County that we're responsible for, that was never said. I'm disappointed by the process, and I'm disappointed by the assumptions being made on the floor without facts backing them up."

The county board will make its final changes and vote on the budget on September 28th.