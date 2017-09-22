Twisted Crypt gearing up for a 5th season in Rockford

Twisted Crypt is gearing up for it's 5th season in Rockford.

The Rockford based and founded Haunted House is a 10,000 square foot all indoors haunted house. The theme for the haunted house changes every year and is kept secret until opening night.

Co-owner and founder Peter Dunn stressed the importance of local pride when talking about his business.

"My business partner and I are both from Rockford. Born and raised here, went to school here. I'm raising a family here. Our crew is all Rockford based, they're all from Rockford. And I'm a local guy so local pride."

Said Dunn.

Dunn and his partner Matt Johnson are both Boylan graduates. And all staff at Twisted Crypt life in Rockford.

Twisted Crypt opens for the Halloween Season September 22nd at 7 pm. The first 30 guests get a free Twisted Crypt T-Shirt.