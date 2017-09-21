E/PC football returns to Pearl City for 1st time since summer floods

Pearl City was hit hard by flooding over the summer. It was the worst flooding in 15 years, according to people in town.

"We have a hundred year flood every three years it seems like that these people have to overcome," Eastland/Pearl City head football coach Randy Asche said.

Overcoming is something the community does together. The football team understands its role in the process. The Wildcatz will look to provide a gathering place for community members to celebrate one another.

"It was great to see everyone come together," E/PC junior quarterback Braden Smargiassi said. "Everyone was going through a tough time. People lost their houses. We're happy to be able to get them together at a football game and bring the community together and know we're always here for each other."

This is E/PC's first game in Pearl City this season after playing its previous home games in Lanark. The team takes pride in helping the community take its mind off any struggles.

"It's huge to us," Asche said. "School is the heart of the community. Sports are a big part of that. We all know that. They bring pride into the community. We have to do our part to bring the pride and keep things going and put a smile on people's faces. So when they wake up on Saturday morning they can read the paper about an E/PC victory."

Top-ranked Lena-Winslow comes to town for a key rivalry showdown with first place on the line in the NUIC Northwest. Just a few months ago, Lena-Winslow could not have made the trip to Pearl City with Route 73 blocked by flooding. Fans from both teams look forward to gathering in Pearl City for a big game Friday night.