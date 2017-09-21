City officials say vacant churches could cause a safety risk

Maurice West says his family had close ties with the St. Lukes Church during his childhood.

"I remember sitting in the wooden pews trying to enjoy service, but you know how it is when you're a kid," West says.

Now, it sits empty with a damaged roof and faded stained glass. It's just one of several churches sitting empty in the Rockford area.

"You know people of faith put their talent and time and energy into every brick and corner of that building. So to see them empty is really heart breaking," Rachel White Newgren the pastor at the SecondFrist Church

White Newgren is the pastor at the SecondFrist Church in Rockford. While she says the church doesn't face those structural problems now, she says Second Congregation merged with First Presbyterian five years ago. That's because Second Congregation couldn't afford to keep up with the building's maintenance.

"These buildings are big and expensive and hard to care for," she says.



White Newgren says it's a problem several churches face -- which is why they go from being a sacred space into an abandon house of faith. A problem the city says --- could become a haven for crime.

"If someone breaks in and there's no heat or electricity in the building and they set a fire to keep warm in the winter time, then we've got a church that becomes a potential danger to the community as a fire hazard," Thaddeus Mack, the Rockford Building Code Official says.

The city says it doesn't keep track of exactly how many churches are vacant in our area. But, it says it's holding code hearings on some of those empty structures to figure out what to do with those buildings.