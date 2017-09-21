Ogle County deputies searching for man accused of trying to abduct child

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a child Thursday in Davis Junction.

A sheriff's deputy says he was patrolling the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park around 3:15 p.m. when a 9-year-old told him a man in a truck tried to abduct them. The sheriff's office says the man is in his late teens or early 20's with reddish brown hair, green eyes and a work shirt with a possible name patch reading "Andrew." The child told officials the truck had rust and a decal in the back window.

Anyone with information about the attempted abduction is asked to call the Ogle County Sheriff's Office at 815-732-2136.