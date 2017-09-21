Local family awaits response from relatives in Puerto Rico

You may recognize the Molina family, they're the owners of Wepa Cuisine, a popular Puerto Rican food truck that rolls around the Rockford area. Both Angel and his wife Mirian are from Puerto Rico and have family members still there.

"It's been like three days that we haven't been able to communicate ourselves with them" said Angel Molina.

Both are concerned about their loved ones in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria made landfall. Angel says his uncle is the last person he spoke to before the hurricane hit.

"He has like six people I think in his family, but from what I've heard they have had other families get together in one place so there's probably like twenty people in the house" said Molina.

Angel says his biggest concern for his uncle who lives in Arecibo is the extreme flooding that his family will be facing. That plus, no power for weeks, possibly months.

"As of what I know right now, 100 percent of the whole island does not have electricity and like 90 percent of the whole island does not have running water" said Molina.

Mirian spoke to her father who is 75, yesterday morning just before the hurricane hit.

"I could kind of hear a little concern in his voice saying I have to let you go I really have to go. So I hope he's fine I hope he's okay. I've tried calling but there is no phone interaction at this moment" said Mirian Molina.

Mirian says its tough to see the place she grew up being destroyed.

"Puerto Rico is known as "La Isla De Encanta" shes the enchanted island, the beautiful port. Its not going to look like that right now with all the torrential rains" said Molina.

The Molinas say, Puerto Rico is resilient and they know their hometowns will bounce back.



