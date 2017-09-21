High school teacher credited with stopping school shooting in Mattoon

MATTOON (WREX) - Police are hailing a math and PE teacher who helped defuse a school shooting at an eastern Illinois high school Wednesday.

WAND-TV reports police are crediting Angela McQueen, 40, with "overwhelming" the student shooter, allowing Mattoon High School's resource officer to take the suspect into custody.

“With the quick response of the teacher, if that teacher did not respond as quickly as they had, I think the situation would have been a lot different.” Mattoon Police Chief Jeff Branson told WAND.

One student was injured in Wednesday's school shooting and is expected to recover.

“With permission from his father, I can share that his son is smiling, in stable condition, in good spirits, and joked about catching some slack on his grades,” Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 Larry Lilly said in a Facebook post to the district Facebook page. “The victim’s father also passes along his prayers for the shooter’s family."

Mattoon is about 180 miles south of Chicago and about 45 miles south of Champaign.