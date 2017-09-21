Suspect arrested in Las Vegas for 2003 sex assault in Rock County

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrested has been made in connection with a sexual assault that occurred nearly 15 years ago.

Authorities say on January 6, 2003, a woman living on West Hart Road in Beloit reported that a man had sexually assaulted her during the early morning hours that day.

The victim told police that an unknown man broke into her home, grabbed her outside of her bedroom, then pushed her in the room and bound her hands together.

Police say the suspect then sexually assaulted her before demanding money at knifepoint. The victim told police the suspect got mad when she told him she didn't have any money, then stole a few items from the home.

The suspect told the victim to stay in the room and not move until her alarm went off. The victim waited until she could not hear the suspect inside house, then hid in her closet before calling police.

Police say evidence was collected from the home and sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA analysis. A DNA profile was developed for an unknown suspect and later linked to a 2005 burglary case out of Green County, Wisconsin.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says they learned of a DNA match in this case in August.

The DNA profile was linked to Joseph Ostrowski, 42, through an arrest in the State of Nevada. Ostrowski was arrested in May in Las Vegas on drug charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ostrowski out of Rock County and he was arrested by Las Vegas Police on August 24. He is now being held in the Rock County Jail.