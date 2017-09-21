Department of Transportation and AAA partnering for car seat safety

Children are our most precious cargo and their safety should be the top priority of any parent.

But a recent study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation and AAA showed that children's car seats are only properly installed about 59% of the time. Both organizations are taking part in "Seat Check Saturday" to promote child safety in cars.

The groups came up with a list of the eight most common mistakes made with children's car seats.

1. Turning the child forward facing too soon.

2. Not adjusting the harness snugly against the child.

3. Not securing the car seat in the vehicle properly.

4. Forgetting to register the car seat for recall notifications.

5. Having toys or other items unsecured in the vehicle.

6. Not using the lower anchors/LATCH system as approved.

7. Not using the top tether on a forward-facing car seat.

8. Moving to the next car seat or booster seat too soon.

While Illinois law states a child must be in an appropriate car seat or booster seat until their 8th birthday, most 8-year-old children are not tall enough for the seat belt to fit them correctly. These children need to stay in a booster seat until they are at least 4-feet, 9 inches tall.

"Illinois has made great strides in keeping its children safe on the roadways. Nearly 250 children younger than 5 were saved by a car seat in 2015. But there are still some parents and caregivers who need assistance to ensure their children are safely buckled up. We encourage all parents to take advantage of the free seat check events this week."

Said Beth Mosher, director of public affairs for AAA.

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and top tether. After outgrowing his or her car seat, the child should be placed in a booster seat.

