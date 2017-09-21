Chief Judge asks Winnebago County to reconsider public safety cuts

In a letter from Winnebago County Chief Judge Joseph McGraw to Chairman Frank Haney and the Winnebago County Board, Judge McGraw lays out his concerns over public safety cuts proposed by the board in the FY2018 budget.

McGraw says the cuts would cause a "public safety and access to justice crisis," adding that cuts would interfere with the rights of victims, those accused of crimes and with the county being able to properly punish those convicted of crimes.

The judge says he is open to a variety of cost-cutting measures, but believes that public safety has been singled out for cuts in this budget.

"We understand that there is a need for belt-tightening, but it is utterly mystifying that public safety has been singled out to bear the entire burden of these cuts," McGraw said in his letter.

The Winnebago County Board meets Thursday night to continue working on the FY2018 budget. They plan on voting on a final budget next week.