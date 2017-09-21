Winnebago County 911 dispatchers to be laid off

More layoffs have been announced for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it is in the process of notifying 911 dispatchers of layoffs. They say the notification process could last into Friday.

It is unclear at this point how many employees will be impacted or how operations will continue at the 911 dispatch center.

Sheriff Gary Caruana says the move is because of pressing budget concerns.

This news comes after more than 60 Winnebago County reserve officers were notified earlier this week of their layoffs, which would start September 30.

