UPS to hire over 2,000 seasonal employees

UPS is looking to hire thousands of temporary workers for the busy holiday season in the Rockford area.

The company says they are looking to add over 2,000 workers in Rockford to work November through January. Nationally, UPS says they expect to hire about 95,000 seasonal workers.

Seasonal employees would be hired to work at the Rockford Air Hub location, 3300 Airport Drive in Rockford.

The Rockford location is looking to add 2,100 package handlers, 30 driver-helpers and 15 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers.

UPS says many full-time employees start out at seasonal or part-time workers.

