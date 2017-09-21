UPDATE: Beloit police search for missing 20-year-old woman

UPDATE - Police say she has been found safe.

Beloit Police are searching for a missing woman Thursday afternoon.

Police is asking for the public's help finding Autumn Yaints, 20, who was last seen wearing jeans and a tank top. She's has blond hair, blue eyes. She was last heard from around 11 a.m. and last seen on the 1400 block of Central Avenue in Beloit. Police say she told a friend that she wants to hurt herself.

Anyone who has seen Yaints is asked to call 608-757-2244.