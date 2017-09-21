Youth football team takes knee during National Anthem

CAHOKIA, Ill. (NBC) - A youth football team in southern Illinois is getting support, and facing criticism, for kneeling during the National Anthem at a recent game.

The team is made up of eight-year-old players from Cahokia, near St. Louis. The coach says the kids have been asking about the demonstrations in St. Louis, after a police officer was acquitted in the death of an African-American man.

The conversation led to NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested racial inequality by kneeling during the National Anthem.

He says the player's questions about the unrest led to a conversation about racial equality and the justice system.

The coach says the players' parents were there when the idea was talked about during practice. The coach also says, the kids are young, but have a good understanding of what's happening and meant no disrespect to those who have served our country.