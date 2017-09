Funeral arrangements for the 5-year-old boy who was killed by his father in Dixon has been set.

The family Christopher Michaels is holding a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, September 25, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, 213 Crawford Avenue, in Dixon. A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon following the service.

A memorial has been established and donations can be made at prestonschilling.com.