Detroit airport officials find bodily fluid inside soap dispensers

Crews at the Detroit Metro Airport are pulling out soap dispensers in the bathrooms after what they call an "unusual substance" was found in the soap at several locations.

The exact substance has not been definitely identified because no testing has been done, although officials say they are fairly certain what the substance was and that it was bodily fluids.

According to airport officials, only some of the bathrooms were affected.

Investigators say the culprit is likely someone with ongoing access to the restrooms who has a grudge.

The incident has spurred the airport to pull out the current dispensers and replace them with something tamper-proof.

In a statement, DTW says, "the airport authority takes incidents involving health and safety very seriously."