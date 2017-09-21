Two men throw landscaping brick at victim

Rockford Police are looking for two men they say attacked a man with a landscaping brick.

Detectives say those two suspects are 32-year-old Corey Barret and 38-year-old Demonzio Morris-Moss.

The alleged attack happened two weekends ago on 20th Street.

Officers found the 30-year-old victim with serious injuries. He was OK after being taken to the hospital.

Anyone who knows where these two are is being asked to call police.