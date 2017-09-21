Two men throw landscaping brick at victim

Rockford Police are looking for two men they say attacked a man with a landscaping brick.
Detectives say those two suspects are 32-year-old Corey Barret and 38-year-old Demonzio Morris-Moss.
The alleged attack happened two weekends ago on 20th Street.
Officers found the 30-year-old victim with serious injuries. He was OK after being taken to the hospital.
Anyone who knows where these two are is being asked to call police.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.