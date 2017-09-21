Loves Park woman wins $250,000 in lottery

A Stateline woman is excited after winning hundreds of thousands of dollars on a lotto ticket.

Loves Park woman Laura Carroll recently scratched-off a Casino Royale Illinois Lottery ticket and won the game's a top prize of $250,000.

“This is incredible!" Carroll said when she brought her ticket to the lottery office in Rockford.

Carroll says she plans on paying off all of her student loans with her winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Phillips 66, 4291 North Perryville Road, in Loves Park. The gas station will receive a $2,500 bonus (1 percent of the winnings) for selling the ticket.