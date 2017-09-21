Rochelle firefighters head to Oregon to help wildfire relief

As wildfires burn across the west, four stateline men do their part to help.

Four Ogle County officials spent four days in Oregon, training national guard members in wild land firefighting.

Regular firefighters were already deployed across the trenches so Oregon's governor called five-hundred national guard members in for help.

Ogle County fire chiefs, former fire chiefs and emergency management coordinators stepped in to help with training.

Immediately following the training, guard members were sent into the hot zones.

