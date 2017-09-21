Two people robbed at a Walgreens in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Two people robbed at a Walgreens in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police have opened an investigation after two people were robbed at a Walgreens. 

Police say it happened at the 1600 block of Kishwaukee St. just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. 

The two victims were entering their car when the suspect approached them with a gun. 

Both victims gave the suspect all of their belongings. 

No one was hurt. 

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s or 30s, short hair, 6’0″ tall, medium build, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.