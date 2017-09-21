Two people robbed at a Walgreens in Rockford

Rockford Police have opened an investigation after two people were robbed at a Walgreens.
Police say it happened at the 1600 block of Kishwaukee St. just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The two victims were entering their car when the suspect approached them with a gun.
Both victims gave the suspect all of their belongings.
No one was hurt.
The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s or 30s, short hair, 6’0″ tall, medium build, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.
