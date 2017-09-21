Person stabbed in Rockford late Wednesday night - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Person stabbed in Rockford late Wednesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a person was walking home when he was stabbed in the face with a knife.

This happened at the 3000 block of Auburn St. 

Police say the victim was cutting through a field when stabbed.

After being stabbed, the victim then beat up the suspect. 

Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

