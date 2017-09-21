Person stabbed in Rockford late Wednesday night

Rockford Police say a person was walking home when he was stabbed in the face with a knife.
This happened at the 3000 block of Auburn St.
Police say the victim was cutting through a field when stabbed.
After being stabbed, the victim then beat up the suspect.
Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
