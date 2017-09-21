Bat Bites Increase in 2017

Winnebago County saw a big increase in patients bit by bats this year.

The county reported 10 total bat bites all of 2016 but already has 29 bites this year alone. 17 of those bites in 2017 were in August and there have already been 5 in September to this point. Only 2 people were bit by bats in August in 2016.

Swedish American hospital says that the bites were from varying circumstances. A few of the patients who were bit were handling the bats. The rest of the bites came from those who were unaware they were exposed to bats. A few patients were bit by bats in their beds. The remainder of the patients were asleep and the bats were in the rooms they were asleep in.