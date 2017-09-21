Winnebago County Board to discuss budget proposal Thursday

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says budget cuts are an uncomfortable discussion, but a necessary one. This year the county faces a $6.9 million deficit.

"There's no easy way to do this," says Haney. "We are losing $2.3 million out of our fiscal 2018 budget because of what the state did."

On top of the that, Haney says Illinois lawmakers passed an irresponsible budget. He says revenues haven't rebounded for the county since the recession, while spending has increased. Multiple factors that add up to a serious situation.

"It's very troubling we have to make decisions that affect families and affect really good people in the county," says Haney. "Many sleepless nights. We do not have a choice but to face this, we have to live within our means moving forward."

The department being hit hardest by these cuts is the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. It's set to lose $4.3 million if nothing changes.

"Doing the math and jobs it's going as deep, if we get that $4.3 million, deep as 100 jobs," says Caruana. "Which is not good."

Caruana says due to union and HR laws, he's had to start sending out some of those layoff notices. But says he's still urging the county board to rethink the proposed cuts.

"I'm not mad, it's a sad state of affairs," says Caruana. "Like I said, I've done everything I can. I'm going to continue to do everything I can."

Thursday is the next meeting of the whole to discuss the budget proposal. This meeting begins at 5:30 in the county boardroom.

