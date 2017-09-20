Athlete of the Week - Austin Young

Harlem senior golfer Austin Young is our newest WREX Athlete of the Week. Young is one of the most talented golfers in the area, making a trip to state last season. He's also won two Greater Rockford Boys Classic tournaments, and played in the Rockford PRO/AM for the Alpine Bank team last year.

Young has all the physical tools to succeed in golf, but he knows golf takes more than that.

"The mental part of the golf game is the hardest part," Young said.

Young describes himself as almost like a golf robot on the course.

"A lot of people tell me that they don't know how I'm doing," Young said. "They don't know if I'm doing good or bad, just because I have no emotions on the golf course. That's what I try to do."

Young hopes to make one more trip to state his senior year. The NIC-10 tournament starts the postseason action next Friday and Saturday.