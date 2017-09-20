Whitehead Elementary School in Rockford gets a new playground in a day

Today was build day out at Whitehead Elementary School in Rockford.

First Free Rockford church volunteers want to make sure the students have a fun, safe place to play.



So they're building them a new playground. First Free partnered with Kids Around the World to make it happen.

"We want to be able to help love and serve the kids in our community and one way we can that is through a playground," said Luke Uran, Senior Lead Pastor of First Free.

The volunteers started around 9 a.m. and dedicated the playground by the end of the school day.

