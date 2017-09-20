Wednesday evening thunderstorms in the Stateline

A line of thunderstorms is developing this evening across southwest Wisconsin and central Iowa. These storms are ahead of a cold front that will be swinging through the Stateline later this evening.

Thunderstorms will be moving into Illinois around 8 PM and continue into the middle of the night. Along the leading edge of these storms, some stronger thunderstorms are possible. Primarily tonight, the threat is for strong wind gusts up to 60 mph. Some hail up to a quarter size possible as well.

Later into the night, thunderstorms will weaken and eventually wrap up around midnight. Some lingering showers possible until 4 AM.

After showers depart, we will be left very humid, which will allow for areas of fog tomorrow morning.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp