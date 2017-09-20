Stateline cycling community reacts after three bike crashes

The road can be a dangerous place for a cyclist, when all that's between you and the pavement is a helmet.

"Road cyclists are out there with the motor vehicles, and a road bike weighing a couple hundred pounds versus a vehicle weighing thousands of pounds... You know we're at a disadvantage," said President of Blackhawk Bicycle Club Eric Nyman.

Three bicyclists hit by drivers during separate incidents in the Stateline is beginning to alarm other cyclists.

"It's concerning that people are getting hit," said President of Rock River Multisport.

While these crashes are still under investigation, they all have one thing in common.

They happened at or around sunset, a time cyclists say is a risky to hit the road.

"If you absolutely have to be out with bike in the dusk hour, then you really need to light that bike up," said Wright.

The best way to do that? Flashing red lights and bright clothing.

"That's not always a fashion statement, but it is a safety issue, we're out there we're trying to be seen with the neon and the bright colors.

But, cyclists say that safety can only get them so far.

"I've had... I can't even tell you how many close-calls I've had," said Wright.

Close-calls that more cyclists say are being caused by distracted driving.

"I see a lot of tilted heads looking down at phones when that car crosses the center line and I'm going at it, it makes you think twice about what's going to happen," said Wright.

A call to both drivers and cyclists to be aware and stay safe, when hopping on your bike and hitting the road.

"Unfortunately, some of these accidents and injures, and now fatalities, do happen sometimes," said Nyman. "I just hope and pray that everyone out there can be safe."

Coroner Bill Hintz says two people have died in bicycle crashes in Boone and Winnebago Counties so far this year.

