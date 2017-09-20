Kickstarter raises money for Stephenson County pet sanctuary in creative way

A pet sanctuary in the Stateline is getting a little boost thanks to a Chicago-based Kickstarter campaign.

Shelter Pets is an online store where you can buy stuffed animals based off real shelter animals around the country. Tod the fox is one of those stuffed animals. He was inspired by the "real" Tod at Critter Camp Exotic Pet Sanctuary in German Valley, Stephenson County.

Here's the really cool thing: 10 percent of every purchase goes toward the animal shelter that hosts the "real" animal. The founder of the campaign says he was inspired to create shelter pets by his rescue dog, Chops, who passed away a few years ago.

"Once Chops passed away, I think it was just a combination of wanting turn the sad energy into something positive," Shelter Pets Founder Josh Jordan said. "And also just feeling like the shelter was a part of our lives for bringing Chops to us."

Right now Shelter Pets is trying to raise money with a Kickstarter so it can make stuffed animals inspired by any rescue pet—even yours.