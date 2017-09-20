Fire Dept. Coffee raises awareness, money for first responders with mental issues

One Rockford firefighter is using his own business to help other first responders.

Fire Dept. Coffee is donating 20 percent of all online orders to the Rosecrance Florian program. It's to raise money and awareness of mental health issues many first responders face, like PTSD, depression and addiction.

"This is a charity and cause that is close to a lot of people's hearts, especially in military families, military personnel, firefighters and firefighter families," Fire Dept. Coffee Owner and President, Luke Schneider said.

The fundraiser is going on now until the end of the month. You can visit Fire Dept. Coffee's website to buy coffee or the cause or you can donate straight to Rosecrance.