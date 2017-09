Police in Jo Daviess County say a woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a child.

Elizabeth Roen, 27, of Elizabeth, has been charged with first degree murder.

Roen was arrested today in connection with the death of infant Tripp Luebke.

The investigation into this case was conducted by the Elizabeth Police Department, the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), the FBI and the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Office.