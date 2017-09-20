Rockford Police search for suspects in multiple investigations

The Rockford Police Department is asking for help from the public in find several suspects wanted for unrelated violent crimes or on drug charges.

Tracy Barfield Jr., 21, of Rockford, is wanted for first degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million. He is also wanted on a probation violation (unlawful use of weapons), with the bond set at $500,000.

Barfield is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Marlon Pendleton on Saturday night, August 26, in the 300 block of Underwood Street.

Lavern Ragland Jr., 28, of Rockford, is wanted on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $500,000.

Police say detectives have been investigating Ragland for the past several months for allegedly selling drugs in the city.

Corey Barret, 32, and Demonzio Morris-Moss, 38, both of Rockford, are each wanted on aggravated battery charges. Their bonds are each set at $200,000.

Police say officers were called out to the 1800 block of 20th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday, September 9, on a report of a victim being attacked. Officers say Barret, Morris-Moss and a woman attacked a 30-year-old man, with one of the suspects hitting him with a landscaping brick.

The victim taken to a local hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.