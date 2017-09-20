Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested after fleeing from deputies, crashing car

Winnebago County authorities have arrested a suspect after they say he crashed his car trying to get away from police.

Anthony Murphy, 32, has been charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, resisting a peace officer and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to pull Murphy over near the intersection of Andrews and Central in Rockford just before midnight Tuesday.

Authorities say Murphy drove off, but he was soon spotted by another deputy near Auburn and Day streets. They say he again took off and drove through several stop signs.

Police then spotted Murphy driving near West State and Meridian and gave chase. They say he nearly crashed into a sheriff's deputies car on Springfield Avenue.

Murphy then crashed his car into a utility pole near Kilburn and Glenwood. He tried to run away, but police caught him after a short chase.

Murphy is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.