Two men shot in Rockford Wednesday afternoon

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers on the scene say two men were walking in the 300 block of Underwood Street when someone in a car drove by and fired shots at them. 

Police say the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model sedan that is missing a bumper. 

