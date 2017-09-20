Two men shot in Rockford Wednesday afternoon

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Officers on the scene say two men were walking in the 300 block of Underwood Street when someone in a car drove by and fired shots at them.
Police say the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as an older model sedan that is missing a bumper.
