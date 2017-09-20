Shooting reported at downstate high school

MATTOON, Ill. - Emergency responders are on scene of a shooting at a downstate school.
Reports say that several shots were fired Mattoon High School on Wednesday. WAND-TV in Decatur reports at least one person was shot at the school.
One person was taken into custody.
Police were called out to the area for the reports of shots fired around 11:45 a.m.
Other details were still developing.
