Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Roscoe

Roscoe Police say a bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a motor vehicle late Tuesday night.
Police say officers were called out to the area of Highway 251 and Elevator Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle.
Police say the 18-year-old man was riding his bike westbound on Elevator Road and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man driving on 251.
The bicyclist is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police say the accident is still under investigation. They say they believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
