Kohls to start accepting returns from Amazon

Kohls will soon open its doors to Amazon returns.
Starting next month, select Kohls locations will accept Amazon.com returns.
Kohls will pack and ship eligible items back to an Amazon fulfillment center, for free.
The service will be available at 82 Kohls stores across Los Angeles and Chicago, and as an added bonus, customers visiting for Amazon returns can use "designated parking spots" near store entrances.
