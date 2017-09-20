Rockford releases 2018 draft plan update

The city of Rockford held a public hearing for it's annual draft plan update.

The goal of the hearing was to present the updated plan to the public and allow residents to give their feedback on it. Topics covered range from housing and public services to education and economic development.

The 30 day comment period where residents can give feedback opens up on the 21st of September and closes on Oct. 20.

"We will take written and verbal comments and we will respond to all comments," said Housing Program Manager Vicki Manson.

After the comment period ends, the committee will review the plan on Oct. 23 and submit the plan to city council for approval on Nov. 6.

