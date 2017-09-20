Transform Rockford Makes New Announcement

The Transform Rockford group announced a new partnership today with an internationally recognized organization.

The Tamarack institute is based in Canada. Next month the organization will host a workshop in Rockford. The goal of the workshop is to guide people through the collective impact process and how they can work on project to advance social change in the community.

The community session is on October 12th and will run all day. If you are interested in signing up for the workshop, you can sigh up through the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence.