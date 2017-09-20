Bicyclist dies in accident in Boone County

A man riding his bike has died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Boone County.
Officials say it happened on Squaw Prairie Road on Tuesday night.
The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle hit the bike, throwing the male rider off of the bike.
The man was transported to OSF St. Anthony's hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The name of the victim is not being released.
An investigation is still ongoing.
